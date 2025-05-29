403
Experts Urge Software Development in Finance Sector
(MENAFN) Experts highlighted the urgent need to balance rapid development with stringent security in financial software during a panel titled "Balancing Speed and Security: DevSecOps in a Zero Trust World" at the DevSecOps Days Istanbul Conference on Wednesday.
The panelists—Faruk Selman Lekesiz, director of Information Technology Solutions at Takasbank; Abdulkadir Demir, Application Security and Vulnerability Management Manager at Ziraat Technology; and Ali Riza Bulazar, System Management Director at Borsa Istanbul—agreed that although speed is crucial in development operations, the financial sector’s regulatory environment and risk factors demand a more cautious, balanced strategy.
Lekesiz underscored the critical role of security in development processes, especially in a "zero trust" setting. He stated, "Due to the finance sector's nature, regulations and security risks lead to a balanced approach in development operations between speed and security."
Demir added that ongoing audits, driven by regulations and security concerns, shape the sector’s approach. He said, "Ziraat Technology is one of the pioneers in the field of DevSecOps, and in my experience, I advise a balanced approach between speed and security in development processes."
Bulazar stressed that while speed is important, maintaining product quality and security is essential, particularly for finance. He noted, "I think speed without security is not sustainable."
The panel also discussed the gradual, cautious adoption of artificial intelligence within finance, citing ongoing security concerns as a barrier despite AI’s growing presence.
The third edition of the DevSecOps Days Istanbul Conference commenced Wednesday at Borsa Istanbul, convening industry experts, representatives, software engineers, and cybersecurity specialists. This year’s theme, "AI for DevSecOps," highlights artificial intelligence’s expanding role in development, security, and operations.
Over two days, the conference features numerous panels, discussions, and workshops focused on DevSecOps practices, cybersecurity, and AI security. Anadolu is the event’s global communications partner.
DevSecOps is a development approach that automates the integration of security at every stage of the software lifecycle—from design to integration, testing, delivery, and deployment—aiming to ensure continuous security alongside rapid development.
