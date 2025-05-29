Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea Launches Early Voting for Nation’s Snap Election

South Korea Launches Early Voting for Nation’s Snap Election


2025-05-29 02:13:52
(MENAFN) Voters across South Korea began casting their ballots Thursday morning as early voting kicked off for the country’s urgent presidential election, according to a local news agency and other local media outlets.

Long lines were seen forming at various polling locations throughout Seoul, even as this year’s early voting is being conducted exclusively on weekdays—marking a departure from previous elections, the news agency noted.

Voting opened at 3,568 polling sites nationwide as South Koreans move to choose a new president to serve a five-year term, following the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon was ousted after his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

The early voting window will remain open until 6 p.m. local time Friday (0900GMT), the National Election Commission (NEC) confirmed.

While six candidates are officially in the race, the contest has largely narrowed to a head-to-head battle between two frontrunners.

A poll released Wednesday showed Democratic Party (DP) nominee Lee Jae-myung in the lead with 49.2% support, while ruling People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo trailed with 36.8%. Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party came in third, polling at 10.3%.

Lee is scheduled to vote Thursday in Sinchon, located in western Seoul. Kim will cast his ballot in Incheon’s Gyeyang district, where he is also making a campaign stop.

The official presidential election will take place on June 3.

MENAFN29052025000045017169ID1109609085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search