Kashmir's Suhail Ahmad Bhat Earns India Call-Up For Thailand Friendly

The fixture in Thailand is part of India's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round, where the Blue Tigers will face Hong Kong on June 10 in Kowloon City.

The 20-year-old central forward, who hails from the Bemnia region of Srinagar, was a key figure in Mohun Bagan Super Giant's triumphant Indian Super League campaign last season and is seen as a promising attacking talent.

The squad announcement also marks the return of East Bengal's dependable central defender Anwar Ali, who had been sidelined since February due to a hamstring injury. He last featured in competitive action against Bengaluru FC in the ISL.

The squad, which includes talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri, who came out of retirement in March to bolster a struggling side, had been camping in Kolkata for the past 10 days.

In Kolkata, Marquez's men underwent six full days of training, with gym sessions in the mornings and on-pitch training in the evenings.

The Blue Tigers played two practice matches on May 26 and 27.

On Monday, they won 2-1 against Santosh Trophy champions Bengal, with Brandon Fernandes and Ashique Kuruniyan finding the net.

They registered a 3-0 victory over North 24 Parganas as Chhetri, Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Udanta Singh Kumam scored the goals on Tuesday.

India are placed in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round Qualifiers alongside Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The group stage will follow a home-and-away round-robin format.

“All 28 players participating in the ongoing camp in Kolkata will travel to Thailand for the FIFA friendly against the hosts, scheduled for June 4,” the All India Football Federation said in a release on Wednesday.

Before Suhail, midfielder Danish Farooq was the most recent Kashmiri to play for India, featuring in two friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus under Igor Stimac in 2022.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo remains one of the most prominent names from the Valley, having earned 31 caps between 2005 and 2011.

Wadoo, hailing from Srinagar's Rainawari area, famously scored the winning goal against Bangladesh in the 2005 SAFF Cup final in Karachi.

He was also part of India's victorious campaigns in the 2007 and 2009 Nehru Cup and the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup.

Before Wadoo, Mushir Ahmed represented India as a defender.

He made his debut on April 9, 1985, against Thailand in a Pre-World Cup match in Kolkata. He played nine matches for the national team and was known for his solid presence at the back.

Abdul Majid was one of the earliest footballers from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India. He made his debut on August 26, 1983, against China in the President's Gold Cup in Dhaka.

He played 33 matches for the country, captaining the team in three of them and scoring one goal.

Majid was a dependable defender and a respected leader on the field.

India had a lacklustre showing at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, where they failed to earn a single point or score a goal in their group-stage matches against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.

The current qualifying campaign also began on a shaky note, with a goalless draw against Bangladesh on March 25.

