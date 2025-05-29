Jamie Overton Re-Signs With Adelaide Strikers For BBL 15
Despite a challenging BBL 14 campaign for the team, Overton was a standout performer. He claimed 11 wickets throughout the season, including a crucial 2-27 in a tense 11-run loss to the Hobart Hurricanes at Adelaide Oval.
His contributions were not limited to the ball; Overton also proved destructive with the bat, amassing 191 runs at an extraordinary average of 95.40, with a top score of 45 not out.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Adelaide for another season. I've loved my time with the Strikers and the incredible support we get from the fans at Adelaide Oval. It's a fantastic Club with a great bunch of lads, and I'm determined to help us push for finals and ultimately, the BBL title in BBL 15," said Overton in a statement.
Overall, Overton has 27 BBL wickets in 18 matches at an economy rate of 8.81 and has been an excellent finisher with the bat, scoring 276 runs at 69 with a strike-rate of 150.81.
Adelaide Strikers head coach Tim Paine reflected on the re-signing as a significant move for the club heading into BBL 15. "Securing Jamie as a pre-draft signing was a top priority for us. His last two seasons with the Strikers have been outstanding, not just with his individual performances with both bat and ball, but also with his competitive spirit and energy he brings to the group.
"Jamie has such a big impact on the game; he can change the course of a match in just a few overs. This signing is a fantastic first step in building our squad for a successful BBL 15 campaign, and we know our members and fans will be delighted to see him back in blue," Paine stated.
The BBL introduced a new rule prior to last season that allowed for one overseas player to be pre-signed ahead of the draft. That player must be available for the entire season plus the finals under league rules to mitigate against the mass exodus of overseas players in the latter stages of the BBL to other leagues in late January.
