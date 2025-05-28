SEI Declares Dividend Of $0.49 Per Share

OAKS, Pa., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC ) on May 28, 2025 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.49 per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 9, 2025, with a payment date of June 17, 2025.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of March 31, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic .