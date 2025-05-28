National Bar Association (NBA) Returns To NASDAQ For 2025 Bridge 2 Technologies Global Intellect Summit

NBA President Wiley S Adams and NBA VP Carter at 2024 B2T NASDAQ Summit

NBA Delegation to Join High-Powered Discussions on Innovation, Inclusion, and Global Partnerships

- NBA President Wiley S. AdamsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Bar Association (NBA) will once again participate in the Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) Global Intellect Summit, to be held Thursday, May 29 through Friday, May 30, 2025, at the prestigious NASDAQ headquarters in Times Square, New York City.The National Bar Association's participation was originally initiated by NBA Vice President James Carter, who introduced the Association to this transformative Wall Street-based event in 2024. Last year marked the NBA's inaugural involvement, and the organization has since become an important voice in shaping discussions around equity, access, innovation, and the global rule of law.B2T is transforming the global business and professional ecosystem. The B2T network and the next generation technology platform connects forward – thinking corporations with leading emerging businesses and industry leaders to drive strategic partnerships to unlock business success.These distinguished leaders will join international executives, policymakers, and technologists to elevate the role of legal thought leadership in shaping a more inclusive and innovative global economy.“It is both an honor and a responsibility for the National Bar Association to once again be part of this vital global dialogue,” said NBA President Wiley S. Adams.“As we mark our Centennial, we are deepening our global footprint and reaffirming our commitment to ensure that Black legal professionals are not only in the room but are providing leadership in conversations that shape the future of law, business, and global equity.”He added:“We are especially grateful to Eric Kelly, the visionary behind Bridge 2 Technologies, whose bold leadership has created a transformative space where collaboration drives innovation and equity.”“This collaboration with Bridge 2 Technologies affirms what we've always known-that when legal minds unite with innovators, visionaries, and global leaders, real change becomes possible,” said Ashley Upkins, President-Elect of the National Bar Association.“As we prepare to lead the NBA into its next century, we recognize that being present, engaged, and at the table is essential to building a more inclusive, technologically advanced, and globally connected future.”“Bridge 2 Technologies is more than an event-it's a catalyst for global transformation,” said James Carter, Vice President of the National Bar Association.“It's not enough to talk about change; we must be in the rooms where change is being shaped. The NBA is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with global innovators and visionaries to forge cross-sector alliances that uplift underserved communities and drive equitable progress across industries and borders.”About the National Bar Association (NBA): Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. Representing over 67,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students, the NBA is committed to advancing the science of jurisprudence, improving the administration of justice, protecting judicial independence, and safeguarding the civil and political rights of all citizens.###

