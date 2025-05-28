'The Testaments': Release Date, Cast, Plot & All You Need To Know About 'The Handmaid's Tale' Sequel
Set in the dystopian world of Gilead, The Testaments follows a new generation of women grappling with the oppressive regime. Central to the story is Agnes, also known as Hannah, the daughter of June Osborne, whose fate was a driving force in the original series. The show will also explore the evolution of Gilead through the eyes of several characters, including June's children.Returning and new cast
Ann Dowd will reprise her Emmy-winning role as Aunt Lydia. Hulu has also announced a wide ensemble cast, including:
Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Mattea Conforti as Becka, Mabel Li as Aunt Vidala, Amy Seimetz as Paula, Brad Alexander as Garth, Zarrin Darnell-Martin as Aunt Gabbana, Eva Foote as Aunt Estee, Isolde Ardies as Hulda, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Jehosheba, Birva Pandya as Miriam, and Kira Guloien as Rosa.Will Elisabeth Moss return?
Bruce Miller, the showrunner behind The Handmaid's Tale , is returning to helm The Testaments. Elisabeth Moss, who portrayed June in the original series, will not star in the sequel (as of now) but will serve as an executive producer.Also Read | A Complete Unknown on OTT: When, where to watch the Timothee Chalamet film? Release and streaming details
A release date for The Testaments is yet to be announced. Once released, the series will be available on Hulu. Current Hulu plans range from $9.99 to $18.99 for standard streaming, with higher-tier bundles offering live TV options.Also Read | The Handmaid's Tale ending explained: Has June finally escaped her shackles?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment