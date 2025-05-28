Kiara Jewellery To Open Its Seventh Store In Karama, Dubai

Kiara Jewellery, a major Dubai jeweller, is set to open its seventh branch on June 1 at Titanium Tower, Shop 5, Karama.

Bollywood A-lister and star of The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be present at the opening. She is unveiling something special on this day.

The Karama location adds to Kiara Jewellery's remarkable streak, brought to life by Sonal and Ada Panday, a mother-daughter duo with a mission to enable women by means of their accessible design. Each store stays true to their promise of creating pieces that stand out in the most classic way possible. What started as a dream has now become a growing force across Dubai.

All eyes are now on Titanium Tower in Karama, where jewellery lovers, media, and long-time patrons will gather for what promises to be an unforgettable night, steeped in celebrity and fanfare with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Kiara Jewellery launch on June 1st further establishes its stature as a brand reserved for those who uphold self-expression and empowerment.