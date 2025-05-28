Investornewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Regains Nasdaq Compliance Following Strong Q1 Results

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) after reporting $6.2 million in stockholders' equity in its Q1 2025 10-Q filing. The Nasdaq confirmation closes a compliance matter originally raised in April. Executive Chairman Greg Campbell credited the resolution to the company's financial strength and growing market traction. Newton Golf posted 246% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2025, with gross margins reaching 70%, driven by rising adoption of its Newton Motion shaft across retail channels and pro tours. Now used by over 40 professional players, the brand continues to expand globally and reinforce its innovation credentials within the performance golf segment.

To view the full press release, visit

About Newton Golf

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf clubs that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced equipment that maximizes consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NWTG are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN