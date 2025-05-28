Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Releases Financial Report, Business Highlights For Q1 2025



Newton Golf reports three-figure revenue growth in first quarter of 2025.

Newton Motion shaft adoption has surpassed 30 professionals. Company's revenue guidance for 2025 is forecast to range between $6.5 and $7 million.

With the launch of its newest shaft family, Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is seeing triple-figure year-over-year revenue growth, according to the company's latest financial numbers ( ). The company released its financial report for Q1 2025, noting that revenue had increased an impressive 246% during the first three months of the year.

“We are very pleased with our first-quarter results, especially given that it is typically the offseason for golf,” said Newton Golf CEO Greg Campbell.“When we launched the Newton Motion shaft, our goal was to engineer performance that speaks for itself. The fact that more than 30 professionals are now using...

