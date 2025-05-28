Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Accepts Credentials Of IEA Consul General

2025-05-28 02:01:10
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has accepted the credentials of Abdul Rahman Fida as Afghanistan's consul-general in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, director of the UAE Foreign Ministry's Dubai office, received Fida's credentials during a meeting on Tuesday.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry said the official stressed the importance of bilateral ties with Afghanistan.

Sheikh Maktoum welcomed the consul general and congratulated him on his appointment, state news agency Wam reported.

He wished Fida success in his assignment and lauded the strong political, economic, commercial and investment ties between the nations.

The meeting underlined the UAE's commitment to strengthening relations with Afghanistan and supporting its future development.

At a meeting in Abu Dhabi in January, President Sheikh Mohamed and IEA Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani had reviewed efforts to support Afghanistan's reconstruction and stability.

PAN Monitor

MENAFN28052025000174011037ID1109606882

