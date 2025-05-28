Car Owl Announces Launch Of Free Car Reg Check Tool For UK Vehicle Buyers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Car Owl launches a free car check tool that lets users instantly run reg checks and view verified UK vehicle details using only a registration number.

- CEO of Car OwlLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Car Owl, a UK-based automotive data platform, has launched a new free car check tool that enables users to perform a car reg check and retrieve verified vehicle details using only a registration number.The newly launched vehicle check service provides access to essential information including MOT status, tax status, exported status, engine specifications, emissions data, mileage history, depreciation calculator, and ULEZ compliance. The tool is designed to assist consumers and industry professionals in identifying potential issues associated with used vehicles in the UK market.According to data from industry reports, more than one in four used cars on UK roads may have unresolved problems such as outstanding finance, mileage discrepancies, or expired MOTs. The introduction of this registration check service aims to support informed decision-making by providing users with reliable access to key car check data.“This free car check tool is about putting control back into the hands of the buyer,” said George Castle, CEO of Car Owl.“One quick number plate check could save thousands in repairs or legal complications. It's free, it's accessible, and it's designed for widespread use.”Background: Increasing Demand for Transparent Vehicle DataThe UK's used car sector has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years, with reports of vehicle check fraud, clocked mileage, cloned plates, and inconsistent documentation. Tools that enable buyers and traders to check vehicle details instantly are now considered essential.The car reg check tool from Car Owl has been developed to address this growing demand by providing accurate, real-time access to official vehicle data sources. Whether purchasing a vehicle privately or through a dealer, performing a quick reg check before completing a transaction is becoming a standard step for responsible buyers.Key Features of the Car Owl Free Vehicle CheckInstant Reg Check: Users can input a registration number to access car check results including make, model, year, fuel type, CO2 emissions rating, and more. This registration check helps confirm that the vehicle details match the official records.Unlimited Free Use: The car reg check tool is available at no cost and without usage limits. Multiple vehicles can be checked using this free car check tool without requiring a subscription or login.MOT, Tax, and ULEZ Status: The system displays MOT expiry, current tax status, and ULEZ compliance. These vehicle check details are critical for assessing both the legality and long-term ownership costs of the vehicle.Mobile-Friendly and No Sign-Up Required: The platform allows users to perform a number plate check from any internet-enabled device. No app or installation is required-just enter the plate and receive instant vehicle check results.Premium Upgrade Option: Users who require deeper insights can opt for full vehicle history reports. These expanded checks cover accident history, outstanding finance, write-offs, insurance alerts, and theft records. Even with these options, the core free car check remains fully accessible for all.Industry Relevance and Common Use CasesThe free car check tool is suitable for use by consumers, used car dealerships, independent mechanics, and fleet operators. Performing a number plate check allows for quick validation of a vehicle's identity and status before trade-in, resale, or purchase.Common use cases include:- Pre-purchase car check to validate a seller's claims- Routine registration checks on fleet vehicles- Instant vehicle checks for MOT and road tax compliance- Dealer-side inspections before trade-ins or resales- Quick reg check for vehicles listed onlineThe ability to check vehicle details in real time helps reduce fraud, improve transparency, and streamline vehicle transactions.AvailabilityThe Car Owl free car check tool is now live and accessible to all users at:Users can perform a car reg check, number plate check, or full registration check without registration, and receive accurate, official vehicle check results in seconds.About Car OwlCar Owl is a UK-based automotive technology platform focused on helping users make smarter, safer vehicle decisions. Services include free car checks, car reg checks, number plate checks, and full vehicle check reports for buyers and sellers. Car Owl aims to simplify and modernise vehicle ownership by offering trusted tools backed by real-time data sources.

Terry Twoo

Car Owl

+44 330 133 8092

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.