Esports Trade Association Honors Industry Leaders At The 2025 Esports Industry Awards

Esports Trade Association

Three Inducted into Hall of Fame as ESTA Celebrates Excellence Across Nine Categories

- Megan Van PettenCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) celebrated the champions of innovation and excellence at the 2025 Esports Industry Awards, held during the EsportsNext 2025 Legends and Libations Awards Reception at the Omni Dallas alongside DreamHack. This exclusive event honored the visionaries who continue to drive the future of esports through groundbreaking achievements and unwavering dedication to the industry.The evening's pinnacle was the induction of three luminaries into the Hall of Fame: Monica Dinsmore, Head of Esports at Electronic Arts; Corey Dunn, Director, Publisher Operations at ESL FACEIT Group; and Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, professional gamer. This historic triple induction recognizes their unparalleled contributions to competitive gaming and the broader esports ecosystem.The ceremony also celebrated outstanding achievements across nine competitive categories:ESTA Service Award:Sykora Guy, Esports Coordinator at Texas A&M University-TexarkanaEsports Community Engagement AwardSteve Isaacs, Senior Manager of Programs and Partnerships at Epic GamesEsports Educator of the Year (Individual)Robin Armstrong, Community Manager at Texas Scholastic Esports FederationEsports Educator of the Year (Organization)Esports FoundryHometown Hero AwardDreamHackSustainable Esports Initiative AwardFlyQuestEsports Marketing Excellence AwardEsports World Cup Foundation & TikTokEsports Innovation AwardEsports ChartsEsports Leadership AwardChris "Papasmithy" Smith, President at FlyQuest"The 2025 Esports Industry Awards demonstrate the continued evolution and maturation of our industry," remarked Megan Van Petter, Founder of the Esports Trade Association. "Each winner represents not just excellence in their field, but the collaborative spirit that drives esports forward.""Tonight we celebrate the individuals and organizations who don't just participate in esports-they shape its future," added Megan Van Petter. "Their achievements set the standard for excellence and inspire the next generation of esports professionals."For more information about the Esports Trade Association and its initiatives, visit esportsta .About the Esports Trade AssociationThe Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry's continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introducing new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA's mission at .

