Pvolve Secures Five New Leases, Exceeding 50+ Studios In Development

Innovative Fitness Franchise Adds Studio Locations to National Roster in Four Key Markets

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the clinically backed fitness franchise that strengthens, stabilizes, and mobilizes your body, is accelerating its nationwide growth with the signing of five new studio leases across four key U.S. markets. With over 50 locations in development, the brand continues to gain momentum in the booming wellness and boutique fitness sector.

The five new studios will be strategically located in Illinois, Kansas, Connecticut, and North Carolina, marking a major milestone in Pvolve's coast-to-coast expansion. While the new Illinois locations deepen the brand's presence in Chicago and the greater Chicagoland area, the studios in Kansas, Connecticut, and North Carolina represent Pvolve's official debut in each of those states. Each new lease reflects the brand's rising leadership in functional fitness and meets increasing consumer demand for longevity-focused, clinically-backed workouts.

The new Pvolve studio locations include:



Pvolve Deerfield – 720 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, USA

Pvolve Fairway – 4150 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, KS, USA

Pvolve Darien – 326 Heights Road, Darien, CT 06820, USA

Pvolve Chicago (Lincoln Park) – 2000 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL, USA Pvolve Charlotte – 1700 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC, USA

The Darien location is currently in presale, along with studios in Potomac, Maryland; Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Atlanta; Houston; and more. Additional launches are expected throughout the year as the brand continues its strategic rollout.

"Our franchisees are the heartbeat of Pvolve's studio growth-passionate, business-savvy leaders who believe in the power of our method and see the opportunity to build something meaningful in their communities," said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. "We don't grow to chase a number. We grow with the right partners, in the right markets, with a relentless focus on studio performance and long-term success."

This growth comes on the heels of Pvolve's Sculpt Anywhere campaign, launched in partnership with longtime member and official brand ambassador Jennifer Aniston. The campaign's nationwide tour, which culminated in a high-energy finale in New York, is a reflection of Pvolve's continued commitment to making clinically-backed, high-quality fitness accessible anytime, anywhere.

With territories available in key markets across the country, Pvolve is actively seeking passionate franchise partners eager to bring this dynamic, science-led method to their local communities. Expansion efforts are focused on high-growth regions including Texas, Florida, North Carolina and other major metros. The brand welcomes both single- and multi-unit operators with strong leadership, communication, and operational skills.

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit .

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Anisto , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 50 locations in development. For more information, please visit , .

