GRAMMY-Winning Boston Early Music Festival Presents The North American Premiere Of Reinhard Keiser's 1705 Opera, Octavia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) GRAMMY-winning Musical Directorsandand acclaimed Stage Directorlead the fully staged North American premiere in a production replete with opulent stagecraft and impeccable musicianship. As Rome breaks out in open rebellion, a fantastical parade of philosophers, clowns, ghosts, and despots comes alive on the stage as noble Octavia struggles to survive the turmoil and cruelty swirling around her. Breathtaking sets, sumptuous, period-inspired costumes, exquisite Baroque dance, and beautifully evocative music combine in an operatic feast sure to delight.

Joining the directorial team will be Orchestra Director Robert Mealy , Dance Director Marie-Nathalie Lacoursière , Choreographer Hubert Hazebroucq , Set Designer Alexander McCargar , Costume Designer Anna Kjellsdotter , Lighting Designer Kelly Martin , Assistant Stage Director Ellen Hargis , and Executive Producer Kathleen Fay . BEMF has assembled an outstanding cast of 11 singers, with GRAMMY-nominated soprano Emőke Baráth in the title role alongside BEMF favorites bass-baritone Douglas Ray Williams as Nero, sopranos Amanda Forsythe and Sherezade Panthaki , and GRAMMY-winning tenor Aaron Sheehan among others.

Tickets are priced at $30, $67, $87, $117, $153, and $250 . Tickets and subscription packages are available through the BEMF Box Office at 617-661-1812 or BEMF .

Recognized as the preeminent early music presenter and Baroque opera producer in North America, the Boston Early Music Festival offers diverse programs and activities, including Award-winning opera recordings, an annual concert series in Boston, and a biennial week-long Festival and Exhibition recognized as the "world's leading festival of early music" (The Times, London).

