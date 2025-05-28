Openinfra Foundation Welcomes Hardware, AI Innovator Cachengo As Newest Platinum Member

Cachengo joins global leaders to advance open source infrastructure for AI, storage and edge computing with OpenStack and OpenInfra community support

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Infrastructure (OpenInfra) Foundation today announced that Cachengo, a pioneer in intelligent edge computing and distributed storage solutions, has joined as its newest Platinum Member. Cachengo will work closely with the global OpenInfra community to accelerate the adoption of open source infrastructure technologies for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and edge-native applications.

Founded by industry veteran (Mylex, VA-Linux, Snap Appliance, Huawei) Ash Young, Cachengo builds intelligent storage and compute nodes designed to bring processing closer to where data is generated – at the edge. The company's architecture eliminates the traditional bottlenecks of centralized data centers, unlocking new possibilities for smart cities, industrial automation and real-time analytics.

"Cachengo is committed to enabling a decentralized future," said Ash Young, CEO of Cachengo. "Open source plays a key role in making that vision real. As we expand our portfolio of edge-native solutions that blend compute and storage, partnering with the OpenInfra Foundation allows us to contribute meaningfully to the community and build on proven technologies like OpenStack. We are thrilled to support and collaborate with OpenInfra to ensure open source thrives at the edge."

As a Platinum Member, Cachengo will deepen its engagement in OpenInfra-hosted projects that intersect with edge computing, container orchestration and infrastructure automation. The company is especially focused on edge AI workloads and is actively developing open source solutions to support intelligent decision-making at the point of data collection.

"Cachengo represents the innovation we're needing at the intersection of AI, storage and edge infrastructure," said Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation. "Their unique approach to smart storage and edge compute hardware combined with OpenInfra software strongly aligns with our vision of open infrastructure being used everywhere – from hyperscale data centers to the outermost edge. We're excited to welcome them as a Platinum Member."

Cachengo's product roadmap outlines the strategic evolution of its infrastructure management solution into a robust platform powered by OpenStack. The initial phase will emphasize the deployment of core OpenStack components, including Nova, Swift, Ironic and Neutron, with plans to evaluate additional services such as Keystone, Horizon and Cinder. In alignment with its adoption of OpenStack, Cachengo is also dedicated to actively contributing to the open source community, particularly through advancements in AI-driven applications.

"Cachengo has identified a strategic market vertical and is taking a bold, technically driven step forward by planning to build a 100% OpenStack-powered architecture," said Julia Kreger, chair of the OpenInfra Foundation board of directors. "This move highlights not only their long-term vision but also their dedication to open collaboration and active participation in advancing the OpenInfra community and projects."

Cachengo's membership signals the growing demand for infrastructure that is lightweight, scalable and optimized for distributed intelligence. With its portfolio of modular hardware and software offerings, the company empowers organizations to deploy resilient AI workloads where they are most effective.

Cachengo Among International Leaders Supporting OpenInfra Foundation

Cachengo joins over 560 organizations backing the OpenInfra Foundation's mission to build open source communities that write software that runs in production. Platinum Members include Ant Group, Ericsson, Huawei, Microsoft, Okestro, Rackspace and Wind River.

About the OpenInfra Foundation

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container-native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement:

About Cachengo

Cachengo delivers intelligent infrastructure for edge computing, combining storage and compute in a single platform. Its distributed architecture is designed to address modern workloads in AI, analytics and IoT, empowering organizations to make decisions closer to the data. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Cachengo provides solutions that break free from traditional centralized cloud constraints and bring intelligence to the edge. Learn more at

Media Contacts

Robert Cathey

Cathey Communications for the OpenInfra Foundation

e [email protected]

Allison Price

OpenInfra Foundation

e [email protected]

SOURCE OpenInfra Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED