Veteran Publisher James Pruett Joins Metal Ninja Studios As Chief Strategy Officer

Industry Veteran, James Pruett, Joins Leadership Team of Metal Ninja Studios

James Pruett joins Metal Ninja Studios as CSO, bringing 30+ years of indie publishing expertise to support the studio's growth and creator-first mission.

- James Pruett

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metal Ninja Studios, the rising creative powerhouse in independent comic book production, proudly announces the appointment of publishing veteran James Pruett as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) . With a career spanning over three decades-including key roles at Caliber Comics, Scout Comics, and Silverline Publishing-Pruett's addition marks a major step in the studio's ongoing evolution and expansion.

As the newest member of Metal Ninja Studios' growing executive team, Pruett brings unmatched expertise in indie publishing, creator relations, and business development. His arrival comes at a time of accelerating momentum for the company, which has seen month-over-month revenue increases throughout this year and continues to invest in new service offerings for independent comic creators, publishers, and prose writers breaking into the medium .

“James brings the kind of institutional knowledge and grounded leadership that's rare in this space,” said Joel Rodriguez, CEO of Metal Ninja Studios.“He's built publishing lines, mentored creators, and shaped the indie scene from multiple vantage points. His guidance ensures that as we expand, we stay authentically connected to the comic book community.”

Pruett's industry legacy includes co-creating the Eisner-nominated Negative Burn and serving as Managing Editor at Caliber Comics, helping to build Scout Comics as Publisher and CCO, and most recently steering Silverline Publishing's relaunch into the Diamond catalog. He is also the creator of acclaimed series like Mindbender and Midnight Sky for Scout Comics, and contributed to X-Men Unlimited for Marvel. At Metal Ninja Studios, he will guide strategic initiatives aimed at ensuring creators retain ownership while accessing a scalable, high-quality production pipeline.

“Metal Ninja Studios represents everything I've always believed comics could be-creator-driven, professional, and focused on bringing new, unique voices and visions to the creative industry,” said James Pruett.“Joining this team means helping shape a future that's not just about making comics, but about empowering the next generation of storytellers.”

With Pruett's addition, Metal Ninja Studios now operates with a robust leadership structure-including CEO Joel Rodriguez, COO Chrissy Rodriguez, CMO Dillon Mysliwiec, and CCO David A. Byrne-a clear sign of the company's commitment to long-term growth, infrastructure, and creative excellence.

About Metal Ninja Studios

Metal Ninja Studios is a full-service comic book production company empowering independent creators and publishers to professionally develop, produce, and expand their stories-whether as standout comics or the foundations of long-term intellectual properties. Known for its flexible, end-to-end solutions, MNS operates with a“quality over quantity” philosophy, ensuring every story receives the focus it deserves. Since its founding in 2019, the studio has helped hundreds of creators bring their visions to life-and continues to evolve as a trusted partner in indie comics and beyond.

Dillon Mysliwiec

Metal Ninja Studios

+1 407-593-3036

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.