Moscow, Kiev swap corpses of deceased soldiers
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have carried out another exchange of fallen soldiers' remains, Russian lawmaker Shamsail Saraliev told RBK news outlet. Saraliev, a member of the parliamentary commission overseeing military operations in Ukraine, stated that Russia returned the remains of 909 Ukrainian troops and received the bodies of 34 Russian servicemen in return.
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed the exchange in a Telegram post, noting the involvement of the Ukrainian military, the SBU (security service), and the International Committee of the Red Cross. However, it did not specify how many Russian remains were handed over.
These exchanges have been occurring monthly. In January, 757 Ukrainian bodies were returned in exchange for 49 Russians; in February, 757 for 45; and in March, 909 for 43, including eight civilians who had been captured and died in captivity. In April, the numbers were 909 Ukrainians for 41 Russians.
Russian war correspondent Aleksandr Kots reported that many of the Ukrainian remains were from soldiers killed during an attempted incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. President Vladimir Putin announced the full liberation of the region on April 26, stating that Ukrainian forces suffered over 76,000 casualties during the offensive.
This exchange comes shortly after the first direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks in over three years were held in Istanbul, where negotiators discussed a potential ceasefire and agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side.
