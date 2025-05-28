Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Public Works Min., Qatari PM Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Coop.

2025-05-28 07:44:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan met Wednesday with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between both sides.
According to a statement by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in their meeting, they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and other shared interests. (end)
