Top 5 Affordable Colleges In Rajasthan: Quality Education On A Budget
1. Rajasthan University, Jaipur: Considered the oldest and most prestigious university in Rajasthan. It offers various courses ranging from BA, BCom, BSc to MA, MSc, and MCom. Fees range from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 annually.
2. Maharaja College, Jaipur: Affiliated with Rajasthan University, this is the most prestigious college for boys. It offers BA, BSc, and BCom courses. Fees are only ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 annually.
3. Sophia College, Ajmer: Considered the top college for girls in Rajasthan. This is a government-aided college offering Arts, Science, and Commerce education. Fees are ₹5,000 – ₹7,000 annually, but government aid reduces the cost.
4. JLN Medical College, Ajmer: Getting admission to a government medical seat is a dream. The annual fee for studying on a government seat in this college is approximately ₹20,000.
5. Government College, Kota: Kota is known for coaching, but its government college is equally famous. Courses like BA, BSc, and MA are available at low fees, ranging from ₹2,000 – ₹5,000.Lakhs of students have built their careers here
The fees of these colleges may vary slightly from time to time, but their biggest advantage is that they provide high-quality education at very affordable rates. This is why they have become the dream of lakhs of students, especially those who dare to dream big despite limited resources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment