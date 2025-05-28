Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil Emerges As Latin America's Business Tourism Powerhouse Through Strategic Investments


2025-05-28 07:00:43
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil solidified its position as Latin America's top business tourism destination in 2024, hosting 234 international conferences and ranking 15th globally in ICCA's industry report.

The Ministry of Tourism confirmed 6.6 million foreign visitors entered the country last year, a 12.6% increase from 2023 and the highest since record-keeping began in 1970.

This surge generated $7.2 billion in international tourism revenue, with business travelers accounting for 52% of total foreign spending. Key drivers include a $40 million air connectivity program launching 38 new international routes through partnerships with airlines like LATAM and Azul .

São Paulo-Guarulhos Airport alone handled 45 million passengers, while Rio de Janeiro's revitalized port area added 12,000 hotel rooms near convention centers. The WTTC projects tourism will contribute $169.3 billion to Brazil's GDP in 2024, supporting 8 million jobs nationwide.

"Business tourism isn't just events-it's strategic economic development," stated Tourism Minister Celso Sabino during the Brasília International Airport expansion unveiling.


His ministry's 2024-2027 plan targets 8.1 million annual foreign visitors through infrastructure upgrades and streamlined visa processes for key markets like China and the UAE.

The sector's growth outpaces regional competitors, with Brazil hosting 50% more international conferences than Mexico and triple Argentina's count.

Neighboring countries contributed significantly to visitor numbers-2.2 million Argentinians and 696,512 Americans led inbound tourism, drawn by Brazil's expanded MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) capabilities.

Challenges remain as hotel occupancy rates average 68% outside major hubs. Industry analysts note the need for continued investment in secondary cities like Manaus and Fortaleza to sustain growth.

With the UNWTO establishing its Americas headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil positions itself not just as a destination but as a policymaker shaping global tourism's future.

