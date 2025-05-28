Sandeep Singh Calls 'Fauji 2.0' A Tribute To Armed Forces As Doordarshan's Show Completes 100 Episodes

(( MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has hailed 'Fauji 2.0' as a heartfelt tribute to the armed forces, celebrating the milestone of Doordarshan's popular show completing 100 episodes.

The series, which has struck a chord with viewers, continues to honor the bravery and dedication of India's soldiers through its gripping storytelling and powerful performances. The patriotic TV drama 'Fauji 2.0,' produced by Singh in partnership with Doordarshan, has reached an impressive milestone by airing 100 episodes. This contemporary revival of the classic 1988 series Fauji-which originally launched the career of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-has resonated deeply with audiences of all ages.

Speaking on the milestone, Sandeep Singh shared,“When we set out to revive Fauji, we knew we had big shoes to fill. But we also knew India needed its heroes celebrated again. This show is a tribute to our armed forces and a salute to the indomitable Indian spirit.”

Gauahar Khan, who portrays a commanding woman in uniform, shared,“As a woman in uniform on screen, I wanted to inspire girls who dream of serving the nation. I'm grateful to Sandeep and Doordarshan for giving me this platform to tell such an empowering story.” Vicky Jain, who plays a pivotal role in the show, added,“Being a part of Fauji 2.0 is an honor. The love and discipline of the military world taught me so much, both as an actor and a human being. Completing 100 episodes feels like winning a war with creativity.”

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Doordarshan, mentioned,“At Doordarshan, our mission has always been to create meaningful content that unites the country. Fauji 2.0 carries forward that legacy with pride, passion, and patriotism. We are proud of this milestone and look forward to many more.”

“Fauji 2,” a sequel to the 1989 series“Fauji,” premiered on DD National on 18 November 2024, and digitally streams on Waves.