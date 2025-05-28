Russians Constructing Power Line In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine To Restart ZNPP Greenpeace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was provided by the international environmental organization Greenpeace Ukraine.

“Greenpeace remote sensing satellite analysis has identified Russian engineering construction of an electricity high voltage power line for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (ZNPP) in temporary occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine. The visual identification of the construction of the electricity grid line is further confirmation of plans by the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, to restart the nuclear reactors at the ZNPP,” the statement reads.

Thus, as of 23 May 2025, construction is ongoing with a total of 90km line and pylons installed. The latest imagery shows that between 11 – 22 May 2025, 15 pylons and electricity line over 5km in length was constructed from the east of Topolyne, north of Mariupol, in Donetsk region. Construction over the Kalchytske Reservoir is likely before end of May 2025.

As noted, imagery from before February 2025 shows no sign of construction.“Based on the current location of on-going construction, Greenpeace expects that the construction by Russia will continue approximately 100km to the west to the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast where it will be connected to the 330 ultra-high voltage substation (330/150/35/10 kV). Construction to the east is with the aim to connect to a 750/330 kV substation to the north of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast,” the organization reported.

The electricity grid line construction is overseen by the Black Sea Regional Branch Dispatch office of the Russian occupiers' branch of JSC SO UES.

Greenpeace stresses that the plans by Rosatom to restart one and eventually all reactors at the Zaporizhzhia are at very high risk of catastrophic failure. There are many obstacles to reaching the point where restart is even possible, including securing sufficient water supply.

As reported, in early May, Segey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, visited the Zaporizhzhia NPP during his trip to the Russian-occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, urging staff to prepare the facility for power generation in accordance with Russian standards.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has stated that a potential restart of the occupied ZNPP could be possible within months following a ceasefire agreement. At the same time, he expressed the view that Russia is“professionally managing” the facility.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns Russia's attempts to legitimize its illegal control over the nuclear plant and has called on the IAEA to apply all available mechanisms to increase pressure on Russia.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

Photo: Planet/Greenpeace Ukraine; first photo – Energoatom