Silvery Announces Restcooltm Silver-Infused Cooling Sheets Launching This Summer To Help Hot Sleepers Stay Cool, Clean, And Comfortable

Portland, OR - After over two years of research, testing, and development, Silvery has announced the upcoming launch of RestcoolTM, a revolutionary silver-infused bed sheet designed to combat night sweats, odor buildup, and overheating. Launching this June, RestcoolTM redefines sleep hygiene with its advanced blend of temperature-regulating silver fibers and breathable luxury fabric, targeting the millions of Americans who struggle with hot, restless nights.

"Most bedding on the market only focuses on softness or style, not performance," said Thomas Kuosmanen, Founder of Silvery. "We created RestcoolTM to solve real problems like overheating, sweat, and odor - and deliver the cleanest, coolest sleep of your life. This isn't just another luxury sheet; it's engineered sleep technology."

Engineered for Cooler, Cleaner Sleep

Traditional sheets trap heat and bacteria, making nights uncomfortable for hot sleepers. RestcoolTM is infused with Silvery TechnologyTM, a proprietary silver technology that prevents bacterial growth, keeping sheets fresher longer while regulating temperature and reducing night sweats.

Key Features & Benefits:

Self-Cleaning Silvery TechnologyTM – Proprietary silver technology fabric prevents bacterial growth for longer-lasting freshness, reducing the need for frequent washing while maintaining hygiene standards

Advanced Temperature Regulation – Silver fabric creates a cooling microenvironment that helps maintain optimal body temperature throughout the night, reducing heat buildup and sleep disruption

Superior Moisture Management – Engineered fabric structure draws away heat and moisture for consistently dry, comfortable sleep regardless of ambient temperature or personal heat sensitivity

Luxury Performance Blend – Ultra-soft, silky fabric that combines hotel-quality comfort with advanced performance technology, delivering both immediate comfort and long-term benefits

Availability & Guarantee

Silvery RestcoolTM will launch exclusively on Kickstarter in June 2025, with early bird discounts available for first backers. Following the campaign, it will be available at .

Every order includes Silvery's comprehensive satisfaction commitment:



100-night sleep trial with full refund guarantee

Performance guarantee ensuring cooling and antimicrobial benefits

Hassle-free returns with prepaid shipping Customer success support to optimize sleep experience

About Silvery

Founded by Thomas Kuosmanen, Silvery specializes in performance bedding solutions that combine advanced materials with luxury comfort. The company is committed to solving real sleep problems through innovation and rigorous testing.

Media Contact

For more information, contact:

Email: ...

Website:

Silvery and Silvery RestcoolTM are trademarks of Ventura Brands Oy. All product claims based on internal testing and development processes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.