Breaking Gold Stock News - Gravity Separation Circuit Delivered to Montauban as ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Advances Toward Production

Vancouver, BC - May 27, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU ) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D), a fully permitted, near-term gold and silver mining company, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of its Humphrey spiral concentrators to the Montauban site in Quebec. These spirals complete the full gravity separation circuit-an essential piece of infrastructure that brings ESGold one step closer to production.

The circuit is designed to process up to 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD) of historic tailings into a marketable mica concentrate, while also recovering gold and silver through ESGold's integrated processing flow.

Delivery of Humphrey Spirals Marks Key Milestone in Construction Timeline; Circuit Designed for 1,000 TPD Tailings Reprocessing to Produce Gold, Silver, and Mica

A Tangible Step Toward Production

The installation of the gravity separation system is a foundational step in ESGold's transition as it moves toward becoming one of Canada's next gold and silver mining companies . The Humphrey Spirals are industry-standard gravity concentrators that utilize centrifugal force and fluid dynamics to separate lighter waste material from heavier, valuable minerals such as mica, gold, and silver. Widely used in mineral processing operations around the world, these systems are known for their efficiency, low operating cost, and ability to operate without chemical reagents-making them ideal for high-throughput tailings reprocessing. This system will process the Montauban tailings into a clean, marketable mica concentrate, while recovering residual gold and silver values using the Company's integrated processing approach.

Combined with existing infrastructure, this equipment establishes the backbone of the Company's tailings-to-cash flow model, enabling production of valuable industrial minerals with a minimal environmental footprint.

"The delivery of our gravity separation circuit marks a tangible step as we accelerate toward production," said Paul Mastantuono, CEO of ESGold. "With boots on the ground, key equipment on site, and construction progressing on schedule, there is a high level of excitement across the company. It's one thing to plan for production-it's another to physically see it coming together for our shareholders."

Next Steps



Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) coming soon, expected to outline enhanced project economics based on current metal prices

Circuit Assembly & Integration: On-site installation of the gravity system and final mechanical alignment

First Production: Remains on track for year-end 2025 Exploration Update: ANT survey interpretation and 3D geological model release expected in the coming weeks

This milestone underscores ESGold's steady progress toward near-term production and revenue generation. With construction advancing, key infrastructure in place, and an updated PEA forthcoming, the Company remains focused on delivering value through disciplined execution and operational readiness.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgol for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on (formerly Twitter), LinkedI , and joining our Telegram channe .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

