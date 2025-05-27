Pillar Biosciences Raises $34.5M In Funding

NATICK, Mass., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc ., the leader in Decision MedicineTM, today announced they have finalized $34.5M in funding, including a strategic investment from Illumina , structured financing from Soleus Capital and investments from existing investors.

Proceeds from this financing will be leveraged to advance Pillar's commercial activities including headcount and infrastructure to support biopharma partnerships and expand adoption of its distributable clinical testing kits.

"We are very pleased with our commercial growth over the past few years," said Gang Song, Founder and Executive Chairman of Pillar Biosciences. "We look forward to using this latest capital infusion to drive additional top-line growth as we move closer towards profitability."

The financial investment by Illumina further reinforces its strong partnership with Pillar which includes previous agreements announced in 2017 and 2023 .

"Pillar Biosciences has become an important strategic partner to enable Illumina to provide an expanded menu of research and clinical NGS solutions, accelerating access to precision oncology," " said Ashley Van Zeeland, vice president of Corporate Development Illumina. "Pillar's rapid NGS targeted sequencing panels alongside Illumina's state-of-the-art sequencing and bioinformatics solutions delivers rapid, cost-effective genomic profiling of tumors, which is critical to advancing personalized therapy globally."

"Access to rapid NGS testing solutions is critical to advancing precision medicine in oncology. We see Pillar's technology as a market leader, helping laboratories across the globe more effectively streamline and consolidate their molecular testing platforms, enabling faster time to results," said Benjamin Lund from Soleus Capital. "Pillar has demonstrated strong commercial growth over the past few years, including multiple biopharma collaborations."

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision MedicineTM, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, helping to localize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci and connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Pillar Biosciences, Inc.

