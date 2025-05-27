Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amb. Mukai: Kuwait Crown Prince's Japan Visit Opportunity To Develop Ties

2025-05-27 10:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- The upcoming official visit by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Japan on Wednesday will be a "unique opportunity" to enhance ties, said Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Mukai Kenichiro on Tuesday.
In a statement by the Japanese Embassy, obtained by KUNA, Ambassador Mukai commented on the official visit to Japan, saying "I am honored that Japan has been chosen as the destination for the first bilateral visit by His Highness Crown Prince." "During the visit, His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is expected to meet with the Emperor Naruhito and the Crown Prince Fumihito respectively to enhance the traditional relationship between the Japanese Imperial Family and the ruling family of the State of Kuwait," said the Ambassador.
There will be also a summit meeting with Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, Mukai indicated.
He stated, "I am confident that this visit will be a unique opportunity for the dramatic development of Kuwait-Japan relations." His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation are expected to depart Malaysia and heading to Japan, Wednesday, on an official visit to the Japanese capital Tokyo and the city of Osaka. (end) gta

