Al Wakra Hospital Receives 'Age-Friendly Health System Participant' Recognition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Al Wakra Hospital has been officially recognized as an Age-Friendly Health System Participant by the US-based Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), one of the founding partners of the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement.

IHI is a leading, globally recognized not-for-profit health care improvement organization that has been applying evidence-based quality improvement methods to meet current and future health care challenges for more than 30 years.

This recognition highlights Al Wakra Hospital's steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, age-friendly care to older adults. Al Wakra Hospital joins this important movement to provide high-quality care for people 60and over across HMC, alongside Rumailah Hospital, by integrating these essential, evidence-based practices into patient care.



Dr. Hanadi Khamis Al Hamad, HMC's Deputy Chief for Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Geriatrics, and Medical Director of Rumailah Hospital, has been a driving force behind this initiative. Her leadership and commitment to enhancing older adult care in Qatar were instrumental in earning this recognition.

"We are incredibly honored that Al Wakra Hospital has received this prestigious recognition for our care of senior citizens," said Dr. Al Hamad.

"This acknowledgment from IHI reflects the dedication and hard work of our multidisciplinary health care teams at Al Wakra Hospital in ensuring elderly patients receive timely, high-quality services. As Qatar's elderly population continues to grow, we remain committed to advancing specialized health care services and promoting healthy lifestyles for those over 60."

By implementing these elements of high-quality care, Al Wakra Hospital has not only improved outcomes for older patients but has also set an example for other health care providers in the region.

Dr. Omar Mohd Al Qahtani, CEO and Medical Director of Al Wakra Hospital, added: "Earning this participant status marks an important step forward in our journey toward excellence in age-friendly health care. This achievement reflects the commitment and dedication of our entire team. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with the geriatrics department to ensure our elderly patients continue to receive the compassionate, personalized care they deserve."

Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience and Director of Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute at HMC, commented: "I would like to congratulate the team at Al Wakra Hospital for their tireless pursuit of excellence in elderly care. Our longstanding strategic partnership with IHI has led to meaningful advancements in Qatar's health care sector, including at Al Wakra Hospital. This recognition ensures that our patients receive care aligned with the highest international standards."

Melissa Panagides-Busch, Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), concluded, "We are proud to welcome Hamad Medical Corporation - Al Wakra Hospital as a participant in the Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative. Achieving this status demonstrates their commitment to delivering age-friendly care, and we look forward to supporting them on their journey toward health care excellence for older adults."

The Age-Friendly Health Systems recognition reaffirms Hamad Medical Corporation's continued leadership in advancing health care standards in Qatar and the region. Al Wakra Hospital's achievement marks a significant step forward in creating a more inclusive, compassionate, and evidence-based care environment for older adults - ensuring that aging populations receive the dignity and support they deserve throughout every stage of care.