Chinese Media Highlights Beijing's Keenness To Boost Presence In Gulf Region Through Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, May 27 (KUNA) - Chinese media lauded the meeting between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's representative, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, saying it reflects the strategic importance that Beijing attaches to strengthening its presence in the Gulf region.
During the meeting between Li Keqiang and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the joint summits between ASEAN, GCC and China, the Chinese premier affirmed his country's readiness to enhance coordination between the Belt and Road Initiative and Kuwait's Vision 2035 development plan, as well as to expand bilateral cooperation in energy, investment, the green and digital economy, and artificial intelligence to achieve mutual interests.
Chinese (CCTV) quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying China is keen on enhancing its presence in the Gulf region through partnership with Kuwait as a model compatible with the "Belt and Road" project.
Meanwhile, China's Xinhua News Agency highlighted Li Keqiang's affirmation of Beijing's willingness to work with Kuwait to enhance "mutual political trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation" to continue to advance the deep and substantive development of bilateral relations.
In turn, China's Arab Network reported that the Chinese Premier called on to enhance cooperation with Kuwait in education and tourism, facilitate more people-to-people exchanges, and deepen and consolidate the friendship between the two peoples.
Earlier today, the first trilateral summit of the ASEAN, GCC, and China began in Kuala Lumpur as part of the 46th ASEAN Summit. (end)
