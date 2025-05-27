Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Halts Flights at Tel Aviv Airport

2025-05-27 04:49:51
(MENAFN) Flights at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport were halted by Israeli authorities on Tuesday following a missile strike launched from Yemen, according to reports from local outlets.

A national broadcaster reported that the move to suspend operations was a “precautionary measure” in response to the assault, which led to multiple flight delays.

The Israeli military verified that two missiles fired from Yemen had been intercepted, which in turn activated air-raid alarms across different regions of the country.

No immediate response or statement was made by Yemen's Houthi faction concerning Israel's assertion.

In recent months, the Houthi movement has escalated its use of missiles and drones amid Israel’s renewed military operations in Gaza.

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted merchant vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, claiming these attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 54,000 individuals have lost their lives due to the ongoing Israeli campaign.

Israel, in reaction, has launched multiple aerial assaults aimed at critical infrastructure in Yemen, including airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport.

MENAFN27052025000045017167ID1109598894

