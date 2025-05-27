403
Tokyo Construction Site Explosion Injures Ten
(MENAFN) Ten individuals sustained injuries on Tuesday after a blast erupted at a building site in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, as reported by local news agencies.
As detailed by a Japanese news agency, the explosion took place when a service vehicle ignited, allegedly due to a gas escape from a ruptured pipeline during ongoing construction operations.
Authorities were notified around 9:35 a.m. local time (0035GMT), after onlookers claimed to have heard an explosive noise.
The detonation caused window glass to break and shutters of surrounding structures to be damaged, while thick smoke enveloped the vicinity.
The people who were hurt—mainly workers at the site and bystanders—suffered non-serious injuries, with some experiencing throat irritation due to inhaling smoke.
