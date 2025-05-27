403
Malaysia’s Premier Forge New Deals with China, Qatar
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held pivotal talks Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur with China’s Premier Li Qiang and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, focusing on deepening diplomatic and economic partnerships.
These high-level meetings took place alongside the 46th ASEAN Summit, signaling Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening regional and global alliances.
Anwar shared on X after his discussion with Li Qiang, "We emphasized the importance of synergy in areas like the economy, technology, and transportation projects such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL)." The agenda also covered sensitive and strategic issues including “the South China Sea dispute, the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area upgrade, promoting the halal industry and boosting trade.”
Premier Li arrived Monday in Kuala Lumpur to participate in the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, responding to Anwar’s invitation.
Anwar also engaged with Emir Sheikh Tamim, who was attending the same summit. Reflecting on their conversation, Anwar stated on X, "We had an in-depth and constructive discussion on further strengthening the longstanding bilateral ties between our nations, an enduring friendship that has flourished over the past five decades and continues to grow with time."
The leaders explored strategic collaboration across multiple sectors such as investment, trade, defense cooperation, energy, digital innovation, connectivity, and education. Both agreed to identify fresh opportunities that would benefit their populations.
Anwar confirmed, "We also agreed to expedite several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that have yet to be finalized between the two countries," underscoring the urgency to solidify these agreements.
