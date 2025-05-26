52 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Prisons Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 52 more Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

These individuals returned to the country on May 25, the ministry announced in a brief post on its X handle on Monday.

Citing Spin Boldak-based border officials in Kandahar, the ministry wrote the returnees had spent one to two days in jails and had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance on arrival in Afghanistan, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On May 23 and 24, about 230 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons before being sent to their home country.

