Lusail University Holds Second Convocation, Advancing Research In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Lusail University yesterday celebrated its second convocation, in the presence of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

The ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center was also attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie; Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi; Minister of Labor H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri; and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Lusail University H E Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri, along with members of the Board of Trustees and a number of dignitaries and senior officials.

Lusail University President Dr. Nizam Hindi affirmed that the university continues its journey toward leadership in higher education by expanding its academic programmes and enhancing its educational and research environment in line with Qatar's vision of building a knowledge-based economy.

In his speech, Dr. Hindi stated that this moment marks the culmination of an academic journey filled with challenges and ambitions, during which the university served as a beacon of knowledge and a platform for innovation and excellence.

Their Excellencies Ministers, faculty, guests and students at the convocation yesterday. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

He noted that during the past academic year, Lusail University achieved several significant milestones, including the launch of new academic programs, expansion of local and international partnerships, and progress in scientific research as well as student, cultural, and athletic activities-strengthening its position as the first national private university in the State of Qatar.

Dr. Hindi added that the university has successfully implemented more than 95% of the objectives outlined in its 2021-2025 strategic plan, noting that this achievement is the result of collective efforts and integrated work by all academic and administrative staff. In this context, he announced that the Board of Trustees has approved the university's new strategic plan for the 2025-2030 period. This plan will focus on fostering innovation and creativity, developing academic programs in alignment with labour market needs, adopting the latest digital learning technologies, and providing an attractive educational and research environment.