UK Signmaker Oasis Neon Signs Unveils Festive Collection To Light Up The Holidays

Oasis Neon Signs UK launches Festive Glow collection-custom LED neon signs to brighten homes, shops, and parties this holiday season.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The London-based neon sign maker, Oasis Neon Signs, in an unveiling ceremony held at its 182 High Street North East Ham office, announced the introduction of a new festive neon sign collection. The collection, dubbed Festive Glow, is expected to help Londoners and the country in general celebrate the festivities in style. This neon collection targets homes, storefronts, and holiday parties, among other public displays across the UK.

The company has built a name for itself in the streets of London for its bespoke LED neon signs, designed and hand-built right here in the UK. Among the top neon signs showcased during the launch are seasonal favourites such as“Christmas Tree Truck,”“Happy Holidays,” and“Let It Snow.” Those who preferred tailor-made neon signs also had an opportunity to sample customisable options that feature family names, festive greetings, and brand slogans.

Speaking during the colourful event open to the public, Sarah Steinfeld, Lead Designer, at Oasis Neon Signs UK said,“In these modern times, you can't dismiss neon signs as only meant for pubs. Today, these décor pieces have penetrated every space in businesses and homes. Our holiday neon signs have a modern, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient approach to decorating your space.”

According to Steinfeld, the company has maintained a long-standing tradition of using durable, low-voltage LED neon flex tubing to handcraft its signs. She brings a decade of experience in interior design and has been the mind behind most of the sign designs at Oasis Neon Signs. Steinfeld iterated that her experience through the years, plus a burning desire for neon glow, has made it possible for her to craft unique neon sign designs.

The company's product development team also emphasised their products' features, saying they are safe, silent, and cool to the touch. This makes them suitable for indoor use in high-traffic areas and around pets and children. Charlie Crouch, the Lead of product development, demonstrated how easy the signs are to mount, with optional flashing effects, a remote dimmer, and how to flip colour choices. Crouch said users can choose from a wide colour array, from warm amber glows to icy whites, and candy cane reds.

The company, which operates primarily through its website co, has earned a loyal following among both residential and commercial clients, including cafes, boutique retailers, wedding planners, and event organisers. Its ability to turn phrases, names, or logos into custom neon masterpieces has made it a go-to destination for expressive wall art and branded signage alike.

This season, Oasis is also offering free UK shipping and guaranteed pre-Christmas delivery on all orders placed before December 10th. Customers are encouraged to start shopping early due to the rising seasonal demand.

“In a world where digital and disposable dominate, neon offers something personal and lasting,” said Crouch. When you install a neon sign, there's something about the glow that instantly turns a room or a shop window from ordinary to festive. I urge you this festive season to not just focus on decorating with balloons, but add a neon sign, and your festivities will never be the same.

Focusing on affordability, craftsmanship, and creativity, Oasis Neon Signs UK aims to make this year's festive season more stylish through its neon signs. For more details about the holiday neon collection, visit .

About Oasis Neon Signs UK

Oasis Neon Signs is a reputable London-based company that creates custom LED neon signs for people and places that want to stand out. With over 10 years of experience, the company crafts unique neon signs for cosy living rooms, high street shops, and big wedding venues. They have been lighting up walls across the country with colour and character. Every piece is made to order using modern, low-energy LED tech-safer, lighter, and more durable than traditional glass neon. The team handles everything from design to delivery, and most orders ship across the UK within 6 to 12 days.

