Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netherlands To Send Last F-16 Fighter Jet To Ukraine On Monday

2025-05-26 01:44:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands will complete the delivery of its pledged F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine on Monday, marking the transfer of the final aircraft from a total of 24.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said this during the WNL op Zondag television program, Ukrinform reports, citing Hart van Nederland .

"The Netherlands will send its last F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine on Monday," Brekelmans said.

This means that all 24 promised Dutch F-16s will be sent to Ukraine, the minister said.

Read also: Netherlands, Romania to train Ukrainian F-16 technicians

In February 2025, Ukraine's Air Force received F-16s from the Netherlands and the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France. Ukraine began receiving the F-16s from the Netherlands in October 2024.

Photo: milavia

