Netherlands To Send Last F-16 Fighter Jet To Ukraine On Monday
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said this during the WNL op Zondag television program, Ukrinform reports, citing Hart van Nederland .
"The Netherlands will send its last F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine on Monday," Brekelmans said.
This means that all 24 promised Dutch F-16s will be sent to Ukraine, the minister said.Read also: Netherlands, Romania to train Ukrainian F-16 technicians
In February 2025, Ukraine's Air Force received F-16s from the Netherlands and the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France. Ukraine began receiving the F-16s from the Netherlands in October 2024.
Photo: milavia
