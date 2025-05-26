Netherlands To Send Last F-16 Fighter Jet To Ukraine On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Netherlands will complete the delivery of its pledged F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine on Monday, marking the transfer of the final aircraft from a total of 24.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said this during the WNL op Zondag television program, Ukrinform reports, citing Hart van Nederland .

"The Netherlands will send its last F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine on Monday," Brekelmans said.

This means that all 24 promised Dutch F-16s will be sent to Ukraine, the minister said.

In February 2025, Ukraine's Air Force received F-16s from the Netherlands and the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France. Ukraine began receiving the F-16s from the Netherlands in October 2024.

Photo: milavia