Demi Lovato Gets Married To Beau Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) Singer Demi Lovato has married her beau Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, in a romantic ceremony in California.

The two exchanged rings on Sunday, May 25, according to Vogue, reports people.

For her special day, the“Confident” hitmaker wore a custom "pearl white" Vivenne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil.

"I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time,” she told the outlet.

“When I was thinking about (what dress style I wanted), I often found myself coming back to Vivienne's designs - specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” she added.

Lovato, who collaborated with the Westwood team on the design, said,“I love everything about the dress."

For the reception, the bride wore a second Westwood look, an ivory silk satin column dress with a draped corset top.

The design featured broken pearls trailing from the neckline.

"It's a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special," Lovato said.

According to Vogue, the newlyweds hosted a rehearsal dinner on the eve of their wedding. After a run-through of their ceremony, overseen by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, the group enjoyed an intimate meal, reports people.

Ahead of their wedding, Lovato expressed her excitement to marry Jutes via a sweet post on Instagram on February 14.

"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that," Lovato wrote alongside sweet photos of them posing together next to a vintage Porsche.

"I'm obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can't wait to grow old with you and start a family together Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"

Jutes and Lovato first went public with their romance in August 2022.