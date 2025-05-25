Roland Garros Pays 'Unforgettable' Tribute To Retired 'King Of Clay' Nadal
Paris: Rafael Nadal was given a rousing reception as the 'King of Clay' stepped onto Court Philippe Chatrier for the final time on Sunday in an "unforgettable" ceremony to celebrate his career at the French Open.
The 38-year-old, who retired from tennis last November, was serenaded by the Roland Garros crowd, with spectators wearing different coloured t-shirts to create the message "14 RG, Rafa".
Nadal dominated the French Open after winning on debut as a teenager in 2005, lifting the trophy a record-breaking 14 times.
The Spaniard finished with a remarkable 112-4 win-loss record at the clay-court Grand Slam.
He last won the title in 2022 and played his final match on the Paris clay last year when he was defeated by Alexander Zverev in the first round.
"I don't know how to start... I've been playing on this court for 20 years. I suffered, I won, I lost. I have lived many emotions here on this court," an emotional Nadal told the crowd after watching a video of his career highlights at Roland Garros.
Nadal's family and friends watched from the player's box, along with many of his former coaching staff, including his uncle Toni.
"It has been unforgettable, plenty of emotions for a guy like me that doesn't love these kind of things because I'm still a little bit shy for all this stuff," Nadal told reporters.
"I don't like a lot to be the centre of attention for these things. It was enough when I was playing tennis. But I enjoyed it, honestly. I suffered a little bit with the emotions, but I enjoyed a lot."
