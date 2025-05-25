Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Voices Readiness To Advance Trade Talks With US To Reach Good Deal


2025-05-25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 25 (Kuna) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Sunday that the EU is ready to move forward swiftly and decisively in trade negotiations with the United States, noting that both sides need sufficient time - until July 9 - to reach what she described as a "good" trade agreement.
In a post on X following a phone call with US President Donald Trump, von der Leyen said she has "a good conversation" with him emphasizing the importance of the trade relationship between the EU and the US.
She said, "The EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship. Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9."
The trade relationship between the two sides has witnessed increasing tension, following remarks by US President Donald Trump on Friday, in which he threatened to impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on goods imported from the European Union starting in early June, stating that "trade talks with the bloc are going nowhere." (end)
