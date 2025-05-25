Memorial Day 2025: Date, Importance, And How It's Observed
Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States , observed annually on the last Monday of May. It is often regarded as the unofficial start of summer, but its origins are deeply rooted in remembrance and mourning.Historical background
Originally known as Decoration Day, the holiday was first widely observed after the American Civil War to commemorate Union and Confederate soldiers who had died in battle. The practice of decorating soldiers' graves with flowers was a key part of the observance - hence the original name.
The first official national observance took place on May 30, 1868, following a proclamation by General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans.
After World War I, the holiday evolved to honor all American military personnel who died in all wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by Congress and placed on the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend.Significance
While many Americans use the long weekend for family gatherings, travel , and barbecues, Memorial Day remains a time for national reflection. Across the country, people visit cemeteries, place flags and flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers, and attend parades and memorial services. A national moment of remembrance is held at 3:00 PM local time, where Americans are encouraged to pause in silence to honor those who died in service.
The holiday is also marked by ceremonies at iconic locations such as Arlington National Cemetery, where the President or Vice President typically lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Also Read | Memorial Day 2025: Stock market, banks, retail stores-What's open & closed in US
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment