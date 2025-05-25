Up To Dh8,000 Fines: Abu Dhabi Warns Against Illegal Billboards, Signages
Abu Dhabi authorities have urged placement and appearance of billboards and signages in the emirate in line with approved standards, failing which violators will have to pay hefty fines.
It warned that fines will compound for repeat offenders.
This is in accordance with Law No. 2 of 2012 that aims to maintain visual appeal, cleanliness, and overall quality of public spaces in Abu Dhabi.
The DMT is actively enforcing the law and has issued a statement on social media to reinforce these regulations.
In the post, Abu Dhabi DMT, while citing Article 66 of the law, stated that Installing or using an advertising sign without a permit or with an expired permit would attract penalties of Dh 2,000 fine for the first offence; Dh4,000 fine for second offence; and Dh8,000 fine for third offence and beyond
