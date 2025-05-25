Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Up To Dh8,000 Fines: Abu Dhabi Warns Against Illegal Billboards, Signages

Up To Dh8,000 Fines: Abu Dhabi Warns Against Illegal Billboards, Signages


2025-05-25 02:22:47
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Abu Dhabi authorities have urged placement and appearance of billboards and signages in the emirate in line with approved standards, failing which violators will have to pay hefty fines.

It warned that fines will compound for repeat offenders.

This is in accordance with Law No. 2 of 2012 that aims to maintain visual appeal, cleanliness, and overall quality of public spaces in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The DMT is actively enforcing the law and has issued a statement on social media to reinforce these regulations.

In the post, Abu Dhabi DMT, while citing Article 66 of the law, stated that Installing or using an advertising sign without a permit or with an expired permit would attract penalties of Dh 2,000 fine for the first offence; Dh4,000 fine for second offence; and Dh8,000 fine for third offence and beyond

Further, the authorities warned that installing or using a billboard without a valid permit, or with an expired permit would be liable to fines of Dh2000, Dh4,000 and Dh8,000 for first, second, and further offenders.

MENAFN25052025000049011007ID1109593010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search