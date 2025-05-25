Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama's Teacher Strike: Apede Calls For An Urgent Return To Classrooms -

2025-05-25 02:04:57
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian Association of Business Executives (Apede) expressed its concern over the prolonged teacher strike in Panama, which has left thousands of students without classes. Our children's right to continued education cannot be held hostage. It's vital that students return to the classroom and attend classes.” The business association, chaired by Giulia De Sanctis, emphasized that education is one of the fundamental pillars of Panama's development, as well as the main tool for breaking the cycle of poverty.“It is a right that we must guarantee to our children,” Apede stated.

