Syria Unveils Sweeping Reform To Modernise Security, Public Services
In a statement issued, the ministry said the reforms followed a consultative session held with legal, administrative and security experts, including those who worked for the former government, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among the major changes is the unification of the police and general security forces under a new Provincial Internal Security Command, headed by a single commander representing the interior minister.
The ministry also announced the establishment of several specialised departments focused on cybersecurity, digital communications, and citizen complaints. A centralised digital complaint platform is set to launch soon.
The reform also includes strengthening the anti-narcotics division, establishing a new border guard directorate, digitising civil registry processes, promoting counterterrorism, among others.
In its closing remarks, the Interior Ministry emphasised its transition to a service-oriented institution committed to civil peace, the rule of law and national progress. "Security is everyone's responsibility," the statement read.
The reform is part of the Syrian government's broader efforts to align with international standards as the country emerges from years of conflict and political isolation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment