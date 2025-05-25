ASEAN Economic Ministers Discuss Greater Regional Integration
In his remarks as chair of the meeting, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the current economic environment calls for collaboration and commitment to advancing common interests among the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Xinhua news agency reported.
"At the same time, we also internally need to look into ways to increase intra-ASEAN trade so as to reduce our dependencies towards external partners," he said.
He added that ASEAN's response in addressing the recent shifts in economic posture by the US has so far been measured, seeking dialogue rather than escalation, while keeping the grouping's interests at the forefront.
"The current economic environment that we're in calls not for retreat, but for renewed resolve," he said.
Zafrul also highlighted the progress made under the ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025, which serves as the strategic roadmap for building a highly integrated and cohesive ASEAN economy.
"Through the Blueprint, ASEAN has made significant strides in areas such as trade liberalisation, investment facilitation, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) development, digital transformation, and sustainable economic initiatives," he said.
The 25th AECC meeting is being held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit, under Malaysia's 2025 chairmanship, themed "Inclusivity and Sustainability."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Stocktwits Launches Cryptotwits, Bridging Traditional Finance And Crypto For 10M+ Investors
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment