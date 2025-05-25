Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Seeks To Re-Establish Pre-War Economic Ties With Azerbaijan

Ukraine Seeks To Re-Establish Pre-War Economic Ties With Azerbaijan


2025-05-25 10:06:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) During a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed Ukraine's goal of restoring its economic ties with Azerbaijan to the level they were before the conflict with Russia, Azernews reports.

Andrii Sybiha mentioned that he had also met with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, where they discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, including economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and energy collaboration. He noted that there has been positive progress in their relations over the past two years.

Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's intention to at least reach the previous levels of economic engagement with Azerbaijan and highlighted the importance of Azerbaijani companies and investments for Ukraine's economy.

Despite the ongoing war, he reassured that Ukraine remains an attractive market and a dependable partner, affirming Ukraine's commitment to supporting Azerbaijani investments within its economic landscape.

MENAFN25052025000195011045ID1109592685

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search