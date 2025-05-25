Hero Motocorp’S Upcoming EV Launch: What To Expect On July 1?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Hero Motocorp, the top manufacturer of two-wheelers in India, plans to expand its lineup with two new electric models. Official news on the same has not yet been released by the firm. It did, however, send out a media invitation that alluded to an impending battery-powered pair of wheels under the Vida brand.

According to reports, the next models may use the affordable EV platform known as ACPD when they go on sale. It is anticipated to reach an entry-level market and may have a low price that will appeal to a wide range of EV-inclined consumers.

The business hasn't provided much specifics regarding the vehicle. However, some sources claim it will be positioned significantly differently than the current V2 series and the recently announced Z series. Customers may anticipate superior riding quality, increased range, and cutting-edge technology with enhanced features.

Currently, the firm sells just three versions in the country: Vida V2 Lite, Vida V2 Plus, and Vida V2 Pro. These choices start at Rs 74,000, with premium versions costing up to Rs 1.15 lakh (all ex-showroom).

In an effort to attract new clients, the business has been attempting to reach a larger audience. It is anticipated to reach 200 touchpoints, including 180 dealerships in over 115 locations, as part of its plan to broaden its dealership roots nationwide.

With regard to sales, Vida has been receiving a resounding reaction from clients. The information indicates that Hero recorded a notable improvement in the EV category in FY2025. Its retail sales in FY25 were 48,673 units, representing an increase of more than 175%. Compared to FY24, the number has increased significantly.

"Charging Simple Hai," a new ad from Vida, emphasizes how easy it is to charge detachable batteries using a basic domestic electric plug point. The benefits of detachable battery technology are explained in the campaign. It describes how to quickly charge the detachable battery at home using a typical 5-amp power outlet. With a detachable battery, this might be the solution to range anxiety and eliminate the need to frantically look for a charging station.