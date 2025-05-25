Azerbaijan Highly Values Negotiations Between Russia And Ukraine Held In Istanbul-FM Bayramov
These remarks were made by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak on May 25.
“We view the negotiations held in Turkiye on May 15 positively,” said the minister. He expressed Azerbaijan's desire for a long-term peace and recalled that since the early days of the war, our country has provided support to Ukraine in many fields.
