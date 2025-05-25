Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Highly Values Negotiations Between Russia And Ukraine Held In Istanbul-FM Bayramov

Azerbaijan Highly Values Negotiations Between Russia And Ukraine Held In Istanbul-FM Bayramov


2025-05-25 08:06:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) My colleague shared his views on the latest situation in the Russia-Ukraine war. First and foremost, our wish is to achieve a ceasefire. We support a political and legal resolution of the conflict.

These remarks were made by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak on May 25.

“We view the negotiations held in Turkiye on May 15 positively,” said the minister. He expressed Azerbaijan's desire for a long-term peace and recalled that since the early days of the war, our country has provided support to Ukraine in many fields.

MENAFN25052025000195011045ID1109592525

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search