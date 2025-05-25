Forest Fire Destroys 30 Hectares In Afghanistan's Kunar Province

A forest fire has burned approximately 30 hectares of woodland in the Diwegal Valley area of Chawki district in Kunar province, Afghanistan.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, Damage Assessment Director at the Natural Disaster Management Department of Kunar, told the media today, Sunday, May 25, that the fire broke out yesterday in the Lamkanda area of Diwegal Valley in Chawki district, resulting in the destruction of about 30 hectares of forest.

He added that the fire originated from the Najoo forests near the villages of Diwegal and Lamkanda.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, Ehsan suggested that shepherds, who often light fires in the forests, might have inadvertently caused the blaze.

Residents of Chawki district reported that small fires have been periodically set in these areas over the past two months, leading to the burning of multiple forested areas.

This recent fire comes amid a history of similar forest fires in Kunar and neighboring Nuristan provinces in recent years. Local residents and officials have often worked together to contain these blazes, but large areas of forests and maple trees have still suffered significant damage.

Kunar and Nuristan are among Afghanistan's greenest provinces, home to extensive forests that supply much of the country's timber needs.

The recurring forest fires not only threaten the region's ecology but also affect the livelihoods of local communities who depend on forest resources for fuel, construction, and income.

Environmental experts emphasize the urgent need for increased forest management efforts, public awareness, and stricter enforcement of fire prevention measures to safeguard Afghanistan's vital forest ecosystems.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram