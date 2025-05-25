KTR Demands Probe Into Allegations By Miss England
The former minister took to 'X' to condemn victim gaslighting and demand a thorough probe.
"It takes a lot of guts to stand up and call out misogynistic mentality, especially on international forums like the Miss World. You are a very strong woman, Milla Magee, and I am truly sorry you had to go through this in our state of Telangana. Telangana has a rich culture of respecting women. We revere them, respect them, and provide equal opportunities for growth. Some of the greatest leaders from our land are women like Rani Rudrama and Chityala Ailamma. Unfortunately, what you had experienced doesn't represent the real Telangana. I hope you do feel better soon," posted Rama Rao.
"As a father of a girl child, I wish no woman or girl ever has to go through such horrific experiences. Also, I strongly condemn the attitude of victim gaslighting and demand a thorough investigation into the allegations made by Miss England Milla Magee," added the BRS leader.
Milla Magee pulled out of the beauty pageant and returned home.
The Miss England told British tabloid 'The Sun' that the pageant's environment did not align with her expectations of 'beauty with a purpose'.
She also stated that contestants were expected to wear make-up at all times and remain dressed in ball gowns throughout the day, even during breakfast.
"Tipping point came when they were allegedly asked to socialise with middle-aged men as a gesture of appreciation for their financial contributions to the event," The Sun quoted her as saying.
However, Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation claimed that Milla Maggie requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother's health.
"We responded to Milla's situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first. Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that certain UK media outlets have published false and defamatory statements, allegedly made by Milla Maggie, regarding her experience in India. These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us," she said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment