Club Offers Released On May 25, 2025
TORONTO, May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members.
Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts in Canada:
-
$799-5 NIGHTS IN LISBON WITH FLIGHTS
Explore Lisbon with a five-night stay in a centrally located hotel, just steps from some of Portugal's top attractions. Flights and daily breakfast are included.
$149-5-STAR BUDAPEST HOTEL WITH BREAKFAST, 73% OFF
Set in a 19th-century mansion along the Danube, the Kimpton BEM Budapest reopened last year after meticulous restoration. Non-members would pay nearly $400 more per night to stay at this hotel.
$249–$259-TORONTO 4-STAR HOTEL THIS SUMMER
Club Members can book a rarely discounted summer stay for 65% off at this newly renovated boutique hotel just steps from Union Station.
$999-TUSCAN VILLA FOR 5 NIGHTS W/MEALS & COOKING CLASSES
This romantic getaway at an Italian country estate includes cooking classes, wine tasting and a candlelight dinner for two.
$89–$109-CAMPBELL RIVER OCEANFRONT HOTEL THRU 2025
Escape to this tranquil lodge on Vancouver Island for an average saving of 45%. Club Members get an upgraded room and waived resort fee, too.
$20-2 TICKETS TO ARGOS HOME OPENER
Score seats to the Toronto Argonauts home opener in June. Club Members save over 70% on a pair of tickets.
Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.
Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today:
About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.
Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Media contact:
Amanda Ieraci – Toronto
+1 437 886 8540
[email protected]
